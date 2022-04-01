Sign In
    Sharmaji Namkeen Actor Exclusive: Suhail Nayyar's Fitness Routine For Sharmaji Namkeen - Watch video

    Written by Mini Dewan |Updated : April 1, 2022 8:00 PM IST

    Sharmaji Namkeen's Actor Exclusive: Suhail Nayyar's Fitness Routine For Sharmaji Namkeen: Suhail Nayyar is an Indian actor. Born in New Delhi. He was cast in his First Feature film project with Phantom, Udta Punjab. Now, actor Suhail Nayyar who is seen in the movie Sharmaji Namkeen had to endure a long drawn audition process. For the movie, he has gone through lots of changes in his fitness routines and has even lost weight. Suhail takes great care of his fitness and health. For more details watch the video.

