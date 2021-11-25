- Health A-Z
Self Care Tips: How To Cope Up With Anxiety | Follow These Important Self Care Tips: Feeling anxious or overwhelmed is a very common feeling. Be it due to stress or overthinking. But your mental health is in your own hands. And taking care of mental health is of utmost importance. So, if you are feeling overwhelmed or anxious here are 5 tips that you can follow for your self care.