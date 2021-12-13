- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Ranveer Singh Toned Abs Secret? Watch Now | Ranveer Singh Fitness Mantra: Powerhouse of energy and everyone's favorite Ranveer Singh has been the talk of the town every since his launch. Ranveer leaves no stone unturned when it comes to maintaining his look and looking a certain way for his films. And once again he has managed to create a buzz with his new pictures where he is looking fit as never before.