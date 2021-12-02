- Health A-Z
Omicron Variant: How are the symptoms different from Delta and Beta Variant? | Is It Time For A Booster Shot?: The much talked about Omicron virus has come out as a dangerous variant of the existing covid-19 virus. But how exactly is it different from the other existing variants like delta and beta? We have Dr. Sanjhit Saseedharan, Head- Critical Care, SL Raheja Hospital who clears all the facts regarding the Omicron variant. Tune in to find out more.