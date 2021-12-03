- Health A-Z
Omicron Variant Covid-19: How to Stay Safe From Omicron? | Omicron in India: A lot has been said about the ongoing Omicron variant of covid19. WHO has raised concerns over how dangerous this variant is and it is 6 times more transmissible than Beta or Delta. In such a situation what can we do in order to stay safe from omicron? Watch this video to find out our expert Dr. Sanjhit Saseedharan's advice on preventive measures we all must follow.