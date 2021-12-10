- Health A-Z
Omicron: Is Covaxin Better Than Covieshield? | Which Vaccine Will Work The Best Against Omicron? The much talked about Omicron virus has come out as a dangerous variant of the existing covid-19 virus. But which vaccine will work the best when it comes to Omicron? Is Covaxin better than Covieshield? Watch this video as Dr. Poonam Sidana, CK Birla Hospital answers all these questions.