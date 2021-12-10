Sign In
Omicron: Is Covaxin Better Than Covieshield? | Which Vaccine Will Work The Best Against Omicron?

Written by Mini Dewan |Updated : December 10, 2021 10:01 AM IST

Omicron: Is Covaxin Better Than Covieshield? | Which Vaccine Will Work The Best Against Omicron? The much talked about Omicron virus has come out as a dangerous variant of the existing covid-19 virus. But which vaccine will work the best when it comes to Omicron? Is Covaxin better than Covieshield? Watch this video as Dr. Poonam Sidana, CK Birla Hospital answers all these questions.

