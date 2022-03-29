- Health A-Z
Jr NTR Fitness secrets: SS Rajamouli's film RRR has been released in theatres and is doing a really great business on box office. The film features big Tamil stars Ram haran and Jr NTR. Jr NTR is playing a strong and tough character of Komaram Bheem for which the actor has transformed his body like a beast. He has worked really hard on his fitness routines for RRR . He worked on his body and had gone through some major challenges. And his hard work results are evident on screen. When asked about his fitness. He said staying fit is part of the job. Even megastar Salman Khan praised his hard work for fit physique for RRR in an event. Well, in this video, we will be sharing his fitness secrets and workout routine that he follower for RRR. Watch.