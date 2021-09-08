- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Coronavirus
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
How To Get A Pumped Up Bicep Like Hrithik Roshan? | Bicep Workout: Bollywood heartthrob and fitness enthusiast Hrithik Roshan took over social media with his latest post by ringing in the bicep nostalgia as he posted a monochrome picture of himself flaunting his biceps. If you are someone who wishes to gain those pumped-up biceps then this video is for you.