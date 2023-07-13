How Have Exercise And Fitness Habits Transformed Over Time?

If we circle back to ancient times, we will find that physical fitness and training were an intrinsic part of human civilization. However, physical activities were only prioritised during physical competitions or for merely looking attractive. Fast forward to the 21st century, exercise and fitness habits have transformed. Modern society has given a new definition to fitness and wellness, which talks about adopting a holistic approach where exercising is co-related to protecting oneself from health issues such as heart disease, stroke, obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Improved physical fitness has also been linked to increased bone density, improved quality of life, and good mental health. From the rise of personal trainers who create tailored workout plans for people to the availability of customized, detailed and informative meal plans, the evolution in the field of physical and mental fitness has been massive.

Bala Krishna Reddy Dabbedi, fitness expert, Co-founder and director at FITTR, shares six fundamental changes we have witnessed regarding fitness over time.

Focus on diet: The meaning of fitness is no longer limited to working out. The right amount of Protein, Fat, carbohydrate, and other nutrients is essential for all, irrespective of gender, age, or geographical location. A balanced diet is vital for young children's rapid growth and development. For older people, consuming nutrient-rich food high in protein will help to ensure healthier and more active lives. The 'one size fits all' approach to nutrition is a thing of the past, and modern fitness practices emphasise maintaining an adequate amount of macro and micronutrients in the diet.

Workout requirements based on body requirements and fitness goals: With more information and knowledge about health and fitness, we have now understood the five components of physical fitness: cardiovascular endurance, muscular strength, muscular endurance, flexibility, and body composition. With the help of expert guidance, people are now becoming more conscious about the fitness module they should opt for and the type of exercise best suited for them.

AI is the way to go: In the past, people used to strive for physical fitness through hard work and dedication. But this often led to ineffective results and wasted energy. Today, thanks to advances in artificial intelligence, people can now use AI-powered fitness apps and programs that allow them to work smarter and get better results. Such apps empower people to track their workouts, control their diets and always stay on top of their health game.

Rise of wearable technology: Wearables are revolutionizing how we monitor our fitness vitals. With these devices, tracking essential metrics such as water intake, step count, and even stand-up reminders is now easier. They also provide motivation and consistency so that users can meet their fitness goals and remain healthy.

Introduction to new exercise modules: While earlier yoga, running, and standard stretching exercises were considered fitness training, it has now taken up new forms. People can choose from various fitness regimens such as aerobic fitness, strength training, core exercises, balance training, HIIT, Pilates, and more.

Any time is workout time: Working out at any point can provide health benefits. Most workouts are now scheduled based on our lifestyle, leading to a consensus that there is an excellent time to exercise. But still, the most important thing is making the time to do so whenever it works for you.

Conclusion

Technological advancements have transformed the fitness industry and enabled people to meet their long-lost fitness goals on time. With the rise of customer-centric apps, eating healthy and staying fit has become more accessible. They allow users to quantify their meals and track their nutrition consumption. Users can also access detailed nutritional information about their food with a few clicks and set goals to achieve optimal health. Users can even monitor their progress and make informed decisions about their diet. Hence, it's safe to say that such apps and future advancements in the fitness industry will be instrumental in structuring how people exercise and stay fit.