Easy Workout Routine During Pregnancy | Exercises To Do In First Trimester | Pregnancy Workout

Written by Mini Dewan |Updated : November 21, 2021 9:31 AM IST

Easy Workout Routine During Pregnancy | Exercises To Do In First Trimester | Pregnancy Workout: It's a common myth that pregnant women should not workout but while the fact remains you so can. Watch this video as Fitness coach Anubha Raman bursts all the myths and shows you some easy and safe exercises that you can follow in first trimester.

