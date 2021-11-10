Sign In
Disha Patani Diet And Fitness Routine | Disha Patani Flaunts Her Abs | Watch Video

Written by Mini Dewan |Updated : November 10, 2021 11:31 AM IST

Disha Patani Diet And Fitness Routine | Disha Patani Flaunts Her Abs | Watch Video: Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani is known for her disciplined health and workout routines. She is one of the fittest actors and has always motivated her fans and followers towards fitness. Be it her fit abs or her chiseled physique she never fails to impress her followers. Here's some mid week fitness motivation.

