Dengue Alert: Why Are Dengue Cases Rising In Children? | Dengue Symptoms and Causes

Written by Mini Dewan |Updated : November 17, 2021 12:01 PM IST

Dengue Alert: Why Are Dengue Cases Rising In Children? | Dengue Symptoms and Causes: With the rise in Dengue cases, a lot of people has caught the deadly virus and it is commonly increasing in the children too. In this video Dr. DK Gupta, Chairman Felix hospital throws light on everything you should know with regards to dengue. Watch this video and follow these prevention tips to deal with the deadly dengue virus.

