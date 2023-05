Boxing Workout For Beginners, Tips And Tricks For Boxers - Fitness Episode 2

Boxing Technique: Whenever someone talks about boxing the first thing that comes to our minds is that boxing is a sport. Pictures of rings, punches and all directly pops in our minds. But, do you know boxing is not just a sport, it is also a fitness regime. If we talk about 'Fitness Boxing' in particular then it is very famous among grown-ups. This kind of boxing comes out with many health benefits because it continuously requires a change in your position and change in your posture which makes your body active and fit. Boxing as a sport requires you to fight with a partner while fitness boxing requires you to throw punches at the punching bag or in the air leading to no serious health injury.

Boxing Tips and Tricks:

If one talks about the benefits of fitness boxing then it leads to an increase in the upper body strength, increase strength in core muscles, back and legs. Here's yet another episode of 'GO FOR IT' and this time we experience (Boxing for Beginners) come experience this with us and watch this video for more.