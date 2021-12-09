Sign In
    Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Unbelievable Underwater Workout Routine

    Written by Mini Dewan |Updated : December 9, 2021 10:01 AM IST

    Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Unbelievable Underwater Workout Routine: The 48 year old Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora is known for her fit body and physique. And, not just that her beau Arjun Kapoor is no less either, Arjun is also a fitness freak and both of them have always motivated their fans and followers towards fitness as they themselves stick to a disciplined diet and fitness routine. Watch this for more.

    View more