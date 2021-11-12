- Health A-Z
Air Pollution Alert: Do's And Don'ts For Asthma Patients | How To Take Care In Air Pollution | Watch Video: With the spike in pollution levels from normal to severe to worse, what do you think lead us here? We have with us Dr. D.K Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director Felix Hospital who talks on pollution, it's prevention, how should Asthma patients take care of themselves in such a situation and much more.