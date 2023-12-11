Fighter: Wish to get a toned body like Deepika Padukone? Know the actress's fitness and diet plan

The actress is an avid believer in eating a healthy, well-balanced diet. She prefers low-fat milk and egg whites for breakfast, and since she enjoys South Indian food, she usually has upma, rava dosa, or idli.

Deepika Padukone Fitness: The actress works out rigorously, doing a combination of cardio, strength, and flexibility exercises. Deepu actually takes pilates as her go-to exercise regimen to help tone strengthen her muscles, particularly her core. She also engages in functional training, which improves her ability to execute a variety of physical activities. In addition, she does yoga to maintain her mind and body in balance despite her hectic schedule.