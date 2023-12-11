Fighter: Hrithik Roshan's diet and workout regime for the film | WATCH

The actor takes six meals a day. It's supposed that the actor consumes 4000 calories per day. His diet consists of home-cooked foods such as roti and veggies.

Hrithik Roshan Fitness: Hrithik works out five times per week. There are often two days of exercise and one day off, which means he works out three days in a row. He works out with weights for 45 to 60 minutes at a time.