  • ENG

Select Language

Farhan Akhtar Birthday: Fitness Secret Behind the Chiseled Body of the Actor

Farhan loves to have home-cooked food. He is extremely careful about what he eats.

Published by fauzia.naaz |Published : January 8, 2024 5:58 PM IST

Farhan Akhtar Birthday: Farhan Akhtar is known for his rigorous workout routine, which includes weight training and cardio workouts. He exercises five or six days a week for at least two hours every day.

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

View more