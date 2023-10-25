Egg Side Effects: The Reason Why Eating Eggs Is Not a Good Idea

If not consumed in moderation Eggs can result in certain side effects, Let us know about them all.

Egg Side Effects: Eggs are very nourishing and full of important vitamins and minerals; they have many positive effects on our health. But including eggs in our daily diet may be harmful if they are not consumed in moderation Eggs can result in certain side effects.

Eggs are a rich source of cholesterol, Consuming more than two eggs in a day can increase the amount of cholesterol in the body. With an increase in cholesterol, you are at a higher risk of suffering from a heart attack, heart stroke, and even a heart blockage.

Eggs are high in protein, and their high protein content makes them harder to digest. You could disturb the balance of your digestive system if you overeat eggs. Many people think that because eggs are high in protein, eating them aids in weight loss. While eating too many eggs may put you away . Moreover, eggs have a high protein content, and overindulging can result in weight gain.

As the body digests eggs, it begins producing a lot of heat. Eating too many eggs leads to digestive problems like stomach cramps, bloating, nausea, gas, vomiting.

To prevent this issue, you should check your water intake on days you eat eggs.