Egg Freezing In India: What Happens When You Freeze Eggs?

Egg Freezing In India: We all are very much aware of the term 'egg freezing. It is a method of preserving a woman's eggs for future use. Why is it becoming so popular in the medical field? Women today are choosing to have children later in life than ever before. However, as women age, their fertility tends to get affected due to lifestyle changes, hormonal imbalances, etc. Egg freezing can enable a woman to delay pregnancy until a later stage.

To shed light on this topic, we spoke with Dr Nisha Bhatnagar, MBBS. MD (ObGyn), Medical Director of Infinite Fertility, India's first-of-a-kind specialized egg-freezing facility explains what egg freezing is, the procedure involved, who should consider it, the possible side effects, and more. It's important for women to be aware of this choice and take the necessary steps to plan their future families. So without any further adieu, watch the video and understand why it is important for women to consider freezing their eggs before it is too late.