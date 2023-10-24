  • ENG

Dussehra 2023: Bad habits you need to burn this year for a healthy life

Dussehra is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. Not only is evil present in the outside world, but we also need to break our bad habits in order to prevent unfavorable outcomes. Watch this video and cut down these unhealthy food habits that may be affecting your well-being.

Published by fauzia.naaz |Published : October 24, 2023 1:31 PM IST

