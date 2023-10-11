Dry Eyes : Save yourself from dry eyes, itchiness, tearing and blurry vision at home!

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
Dry Eyes: Dry eyes, also known as kera to conjunctivitis sicca, are a common ocular condition that affects people of all ages. It occurs when your eyes do not produce enough tears, or the tears produced are of poor quality. While it may seem like a minor inconvenience, chronic dry eyes can lead to discomfort, vision problems, and even damage to the surface of the eye. In this video, we will explore the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for dry eyes.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information