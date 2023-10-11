Dry Eyes : Save yourself from dry eyes, itchiness, tearing and blurry vision at home!

  • ENG

Published by TheHealthSite.com |Published : October 11, 2023 3:41 PM IST

Dry Eyes: Dry eyes, also known as kera to conjunctivitis sicca, are a common ocular condition that affects people of all ages. It occurs when your eyes do not produce enough tears, or the tears produced are of poor quality. While it may seem like a minor inconvenience, chronic dry eyes can lead to discomfort, vision problems, and even damage to the surface of the eye. In this video, we will explore the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for dry eyes.

