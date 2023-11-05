  • ENG

Select Language

Dry Eyes in Children: Tips that Will Definitely Work

Children cannot communicate their eye-related problems in a proper way. So some common dry eye syndrome symptoms in children that parents should notice from their behavior could be redness around the eyes, constant eye rubbing, burning sensations in and around the eyes, blurred vision or difficulty in reading, or working on digital devices. Here is a list of tips to relieve dry eye syndrome at home.

Published by fauzia.naaz |Published : November 5, 2023 6:17 PM IST

Dry Eyes in Children: Children cannot communicate their eye-related problems in a proper way. So some common dry eye syndrome symptoms in children that parents should notice from their behavior could be redness around the eyes, constant eye rubbing, burning sensations in and around the eyes, blurred vision or difficulty in reading, or working on digital devices. Here is a list of tips to relieve dry eye syndrome at home.

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

Know why the salt and warm water combination is good for health?

Benefits Of Salt Water

Know why the salt and warm water combination is good for health?

We are all aware that sipping warm salt water relieves sore throats caused by colds and allergies. But there's more to it. We all need a small amount of sodium or salt to maintain proper fluid function and electrolyte levels in our bodies. So, mixing salt in water and drinking it promotes hydration, electrolyte balance, digestion, and strengthens the immune system.

View more