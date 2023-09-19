  • ENG

Down Syndrome: Raising Awareness Model 'Changing The Face Of Fashion'

Published by TheHealthSite.com |Published : September 19, 2023 6:51 PM IST

Down Syndrome: 23-year-old Beth Matthews with Down's syndrome, who will walk in London's fashion week, went viral on social media for her remarkable feat. Beth was inspired to become a model after seeing the work of Ellie Goldstein, who also has Down's syndrome and has represented Gucci. This becomes very important to know about this syndrome that affects people in this world

