As we grow older, we become more susceptible to disease and disability. If you have already crossed 30 years, you might have been bombarded with tips to take vitamins and supplements for anti-ageing, bone health, hair, etc. Do you really need these tablets? Is a good diet not enough for proper nutrition? Which specialist should you consult about what you need and don’t in terms of multivitamins?

Renowned nutritionist and dietician, Dr. Tina Sapra, answers these questions and more. She also tells which multivitamins and supplements are best for you. So, watch the video provided by Sipping Thoughts to know more from her and live a healthy life!

According to Dr. Sapra, most Indians are deficient in Vitamin D3 and Calcium, which can lead to pain in the joints, back ache, etc. The optimum source to obtain D3 is natural sunlight, but most of us never step out in the sun. To address this deficiency, one needs supplements containing vitamin D3 and vitamin B12.

Although our bodies need certain supplements after a certain age, we must also make sure our diet is nutritious and healthy, she added. She suggests including antioxidant-rich foods like chia seeds, flax seeds and fish oil to our diet.