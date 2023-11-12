  • ENG

Select Language

Diwali Special: Sugar-Free Mithai That You Can Make At Home

It's Diwali time. and now is the perfect moment to savor some delicious laddus and sweets prepared with sugar and desi ghee. What about the calories, though? So give these a try if you want to indulge in sweets without compromising your diet.

Published by fauzia.naaz |Published : November 12, 2023 7:43 PM IST

Diwali Special: It's Diwali time. and now is the perfect moment to savor some delicious laddus and sweets prepared with sugar and desi ghee. What about the calories, though? So give these a try if you want to indulge in sweets without compromising your diet.

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

View more