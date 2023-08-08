Ditch Your Regular Face Wash And Try This Herbal Homemade Face Wash!

Skincare: Washing the face might seem like a very simple and basic step to kick start a daily skincare routine, but most people wash their faces incorrectly with the wrong products .

It may sound strange to hear, but it's true: we shouldn't wash our faces with face wash very frequently. It is so because face wash contains chemicals that are harmful for the skin. In such a situation, it would be better if you used it occasionally. face wash contains chemicals that are harmful for the skin

Applying gram flour to the face as an alternative would be a better option. To help your skin get rid of tanning, you can also use a tiny bit of turmeric. When washing your face, be sure to avoid using hot water. If you use soap to wash your face every day, stop immediately. This is because they contain chemicals such as caustic soda, artificial fragrance, sodium lauryl sulfate, etc., which can make the face dry and lifeless.

Making homemade face wash is as simple as combining gram flour, rice flour, and a dash of turmeric. Keep it in a drawer.

The correct way to use this mixture would be to take a tablespoon and lightly rub it on a moist face once per day.

Later, you can apply aloe vera gel to moisturize your face. For those with dry skin, you can also use a few drops of olive oil at night as a moisturizer