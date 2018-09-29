Do you know that incidences of heart diseases are rising in India? Whereas, in the western countries, the numbers of incidences are static or going down. Here, Dr Peeyush Jain, HOD- Preventive Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, tells you about the preventive measures to keep it at bay.

People fail to give importance to the preventive measures. So, make sure that he/she doesn’t fall prey to premature heart disease. For tackling the heart ailments, know about the culprits of it and take steps accordingly. You will have to opt for lifestyle modifications like diet change and drug therapy (in extreme cases). Factors like stress, faulty eating habits, smoking and alcohol can give a tough time to your heart. So, you will have to follow a healthy diet consisting of fruits, nuts, green leafy vegetables. You should cut down on sugar, fatty foods, fried foods and processed cereals. Apart from that you should stay physically fit as today a lot of people follow a sedentary lifestyle and refrain from exercising. See to it that you exercise for at least an hour. Also, you should manage your stress, hypertension and cholesterol to keep your heart healthy. Kick-off your sedentary lifestyle and adopt a healthy one.

Image Source: The HealthSite Video

Video source: www.youtube.com/TheHealthSite.com