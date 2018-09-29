Do you experience a faster heartbeat? Do you get scared after that? Do you find it difficult to carry out your daily chores with ease? Want to know how to deal with it, then read on to know more.

Dr Vanita Arora, Director & Head – Cardiac Electrophysiology Lab & Arrhythmia Services, Max Healthcare, tells you all you need to know about an abnormal heartbeat. If you experience an abnormal heartbeat, you may exhibit symptoms like perspiration, fatigued and so on, due to doing strenuous activities. So, the people who treat it are called cardiac electrophysiologists. To overcome your problem of abnormal heartbeat, we have a solution for you! Yes, we are talking about radio-frequency ablation. Catheter ablation is a procedure that uses radiofrequency energy (similar to microwave heat) to destroy the small area of heart tissue that is responsible for rapid and irregular heartbeats. Doing so will help to restore the heart’s regular rhythm. Hence, the procedure is called radiofrequency ablation. One doesn’t require any follow-up or lifestyle modifications like diet change after the procedure. You will be able t lead a normal life after the procedure. So, stay healthy and hearty! Don’t stress yourself! This World Heart Day 2018, don’t forget to pledge to protect your heart. Adopt a healthy lifestyle and keep your heart happy. Stay fit, stay strong!

Image Source: The HealthSite Video

Video source: www.youtube.com/TheHealthSite.com