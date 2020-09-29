The novel coronavirus not only affects the respiratory tracts but also the blood vessels. People who already have heart disease and damaged blood vessels are more likely to have a severe infection and severe clinical consequences. Therefore, it’s more important for heart patients to take all the necessary precautions to prevent COVID-19 infection. In this video, Dr. K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India, shares some helpful tips for heart patients to avoid exposure to the novel coronavirus