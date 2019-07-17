Why you may feel constantly nauseous | TheHealthSite.com

Nausea is an unpleasant feeling and is usually accompanied by an urge to vomit. It can diffuse a sense of unease and discomfort. It is not an uncommon experience, but you must pay attention to it if it is continuous or recurring. Feeling nauseous is also a non-specific symptom. This means it can have various causes behind it.

Pregnancy

Pregnancy is one of the most common causes of nausea. The feeling of nausea usually begins around the 6th week of pregnancy. It can occur at any time of the day or even be felt throughout the day.

Alcohol hangover

Drinking too much alcohol can give you a headache along with nausea. The feeling generally goes away on its own but can last up to 24 hours. You can drink water after adding soda to it to induce vomiting and get relief.

Overeating

Overeating and, at times, other eating disorders can also cause nausea. This is because your digestive system is not able to process the food properly. You can have pudina, peppermint tea, ajwain, elaichi or saunf to ease this condition.

Migraine

The autonomous nervous system responds to migraine through nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. This is because increased pressure inside the skull affects the cerebro-spinal fluid. Loosening your clothes and taking deep breaths can help in easing these symptoms.

Stress

Extreme stress can cause the body to function abnormally and make you nauseous. It can also increase the adrenalin in your body and affect your digestive system. Warm beverages or meditation can help but it is important to treat the underlying cause for your stress.

Medicines

Pain or anti-inflammatory medicines can make you feel nauseous. This may be due to irritation to your stomach or slowing down of intestinal movement. Usually, this kind of nausea reduces after stopping or changing the medicine.

Food allergy

Food can directly trigger nausea for those who are allergic or intolerant to it. Change in the diet can also cause nausea due to manipulations in the system. Excluding the food you are allergic to or managing your diet can help with this.

Gall bladder or pancreas inflammation

Inflammation of gall bladder (gallstones) or pancreas can result in nausea and vomiting. Abdominal pain is also a tell tale sign of these conditions. Pain relieving or nausea medicine may not help and medical attention is necessary.

Cancer and chemotherapy

Liver cancer and malignant brain tumors can cause nausea and vomiting in the later stages. It can also be the side-effect of chemotherapy used for treating the cancer. This can be controlled through prescribed medication from your doctor.

Stomach flu

Stomach flu or viral gastroenteritis is an intestinal infection that can cause nausea. It is marked by watery diarrhea and abdominal cramps and it typically resolves by itself. Avoid eating fatty or sugary foods and keep yourself hydrated.