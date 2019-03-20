Holi, which is also known as the festival of colours, will be celebrated tomorrow. It is fun and people enjoy smearing colours on each other. But, at the same time, it is essential to take care of your skin and hair and also protect your eyes. Skin and eye allergies are persistent after Holi. This can happen due to the use of artificial colours. So, here are few tips which will help you enjoy Holi at its best. To do so, one should try and protect skin from the havoc caused owing to those artificial colours which contain chemicals like a lead oxide, mercury sulphide and other toxic elements. To minimize your skin issues, you can opt for mustard oil. Apply it on your skin for at least 30 minutes before stepping out to play Holi. Wear sunglasses to protect your peepers. Wear full-sleeved clothes to avoid skin allergies. You should opt for organic colours. You can also make your own colours at home by using turmeric powder, dried rose petals and henna. Shield your locks by massaging them with either oil or a leave- in conditioner. Post Holi, consult a dermatologist, if your skin and hair issues are still persistent.