Our body requires sleep unless we are secretly a superhero. If you find it tough to sleep at night or wake up repeatedly in the middle of the night, you are not alone. After a busy day, it is tough to allow the mind and body to slow down. A good night sleep affects how you relate to the world. It also helps in decreasing heart rate, blood pressure, depression and anxiety. Getting proper sleep at night also increases memory, optimism and metabolism. Sleep deprivation can cause Insomnia. It is often caused by hormonal changes, stress and emotional problems, chronic pain and illnesses and some medications too. However, for getting the proper sleep we have a fantastic solution. Yoga is our answer to many health issues starting from diabetes to sleep troubles. There are a lot of studies that now associate yoga with better sleep quality.

Yoga induces peace of mind and eases the body, unwinds your tired nerves and calms you down, relieves stress and anxiety by releasing happy hormones and improves the overall quality of sleep. Try just one or all of the asanas mentioned in the video.

