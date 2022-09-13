Sign In
Diphtheria Infection: Know About The Causes, Symptoms & Treatment Of Diphtheria, Expert Speaks, Watch Video

Written by Sakshi Pandey |Published : September 13, 2022 1:13 PM IST

Diphtheria Infection: Diphtheria is a contagious infection caused by a bacterium. In many areas of the world, diphtheria is still considered an endemic. Recently, there was a case of Diphtheria in Ghaziabad, India, where a 8 year old child died because of it. In this video, our expert doctor will be talking about some major causes of Diphtheria and it's symptoms and treatment and why it's mostly common in children. Watch Video.

