Heart Attack: Do men and women experience different signs of a heart attack?

Heart Attack: Men and women display differences in their anatomy and physiology, from the lungs and brain to the muscles and joints. They also have differences in their cardiovascular systems. Chest tightening, sweating, and pain in the shoulder and arm are the most well-known symptoms of a heart attack.

For years, many believed these were the only symptoms to look out for. But as we learn more about cardiovascular disease, we find that there are significant differences in how men and women experience a heart attack.