Diet For Dengue: Foods To Avoid For Quick Recovery!

Diet For Dengue: If you have dengue fever and are worrying about what to eat and avoid, rest your worries because here in this video we will shed some light on the foods you should avoid when you catch this fever. Some eatables aid the process of recovery while others can make it more difficult. Let us scan through the list of foods to avoid during dengue fever.

Caffeine

Contrary to the belief that caffeine provides energy to the body, it is not the apt choice when you have dengue fever as they dehydrate you. So, energy drinks, coffee, tea, etc., which contain caffeine, should be avoided as they can cause dehydration and muscle breakdown.

Spicy Foods

Spices in the food that you are consuming stimulate the stomach to produce more acid. This acid may irritate the walls of the stomach and can cause bleeding. Therefore, you should avoid spicy food to ward off the risk of stomach and intestinal bleeding.

Fatty Foods

Dengue fever reduces your capacity for digestion. This makes it very difficult for the stomach to digest foods that are rich in fats. So, avoiding fatty foods such as cheese, fatty-meat cuts, butter, deep-fried foods and avocado will be a wise choice to reduce the load on your tummy and spare some energy for you to regain strength.