Diarrhea From Peanut Butter: Avoid Eating PB If This Is Happening To Your Body

A digestive problem known as "peanut sensitivity" occurs when your body produce an inflammatory response to the particular proteins in a peanut.

Diarrhea From Peanut Butter: Peanut butter is a widely used and versatile spread. This nutrient-dense food is frequently consumed in oatmeal, smoothies, and baked products like mug cakes. It can also be combined with crackers and fruits as a light meal or snack. Can peanut butter, however, upset your stomach? More specifically, can you get diarrhea from peanut butter? When eating peanut butter, people with mild peanut allergies may have stomach symptoms including cramping or diarrhea. Anaphylaxis is one more severe reaction that can result from a peanut allergy. Peanuts and goods containing peanuts must be avoided by those who are allergic to peanuts.