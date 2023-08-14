Desire a late-night snack? Know what they do to your body! Snacking Ideas

Healthy Snacks: Have you ever wondered what late-night snacking does to your body?

A study showed that eating late at night may increase one's likelihood of developing obesity as it increases hunger, burns fewer calories, and changes fat tissue.

According to a 2021 article in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, late-night snacking could lead to gastrointestinal discomfort during sleep, such as indigestion, heartburn, and acid reflux.

Nonetheless, the quality, quantity, and timing of your evening snacks can greatly impact your overall health.

So in this video, we are here to share a list of lip-smacking yet healthy options for late-night snacking.

Popcorn

You can have the addictively salty, crisp snack without feeling bloated before bed because it is naturally light. Invest in an air popper, which uses air instead of butter to popcorn kernels, if you want to be extremely healthy.

Greek yogurt

Instead of loading up on sugary sweeteners, top your bowl of Greek yogurt with fresh fruit and crunchy nuts.The calcium in yogurt helps your brain use tryptophan and melatonin, which help you stay asleep longer.

Handful of Nuts

A small handful of nuts fits the no-cook bill, thanks to their high protein content and healthy fats. can help regulate blood sugar levels, fight inflammation, decrease hunger urges.According to the National Sleep Foundation, almonds and walnuts specifically contain the sleep-regulating hormone melatonin. Just make sure you stick to a handful and not the whole bag.

Eggs

By now, you can probably guess why eggs are a healthy midnight snack: They're protein-rich and full of tryptophan. The American Sleep Association says they might make you sleepy for that reason