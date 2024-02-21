Dermatomyositis: Dangal Actress Suhani Bhatnagar Died Of This Rare Disease

Dermatomyositis is an extremely rare inflammatory disease. This health condition is marked by skin rashes and muscle weakness.

Dermatomyositis: Friday was undoubtedly a shock to the film industry with the untimely demise of 'Dangal' star Suhani Bhatnagar, who shot to fame for her splendid portrayal of the younger version of Babita Phogat. The older version was played by Sanya Malhotra. Even Aamir Khan, who played the role of her father in the film, mourned her death and extended condolences to the family. The actress was just 19 years old at the time of her death. She was admitted to the All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on February 7, and she took her last breath on February 16 after incurring medical complications. Days after her demise, her parents revealed the cause behind her death. Her father, in an interview, revealed that she was suffering from a very rare inflammatory disease called dermatomyositis, which eventually claimed her life.