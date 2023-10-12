  • ENG

Delhi Pollution: Easy Home Remedies to Protect Yourself

It's that time of the year when Delhi and neighboring states will be engulfed in smog, leading to several health complications: allergies, sinuses, asthma, lung infections and even cancer. What causes smog? The main causes of smog are car emissions, the burning of fossil fuels, and climate change. Watch some quick remedies that can improve the immunity of your body to fight air pollution.

Published : October 12, 2023

