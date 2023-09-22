Delhi Dengue Scare: Symptoms, Prevention, and More!

Dengue: In Delhi NCR, more than 300 cases of dengue have already been reported this season, and this number is expected to keep rising. To avoid getting sick, we need to act fast and take some easy steps.

Prevention from Mosquito Bites

To lower your chances of getting dengue, you can start by wearing the right clothes, using mosquito repellent, and keeping your environment clean. Don't forget to remove any standing water, Keeping your surroundings neat and tidy is also important to stop mosquitoes from breeding.

Recovery from Dengue

If you don't take action right away, dengue might make you very ill. If you already have dengue fever and have received the required medical care, there is no need to feel anxious. By maintaining hydration Getting enough sleep and limiting your activity Your body can mend along with you monitoring your platelet count with your doctor and consuming a nutritious diet.