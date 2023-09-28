Dandruff Remedy: Complete Dandruff Removal Using Homemade Ingredients

Dandruff Remedy: Although a number of factors can contribute to dandruff, dry skin is the most frequent cause, particularly in the colder months when the pH balance of the skin is disrupted by dropping temperatures. Dandruff treatments are urgently needed since the itching and skin flakes, which can range in color from white to yellow and tend to break off, are the result.

Lemon Juice

The acidity in lemon juice helps balance the pH of your scalp and reduce dandruff. Mix the juice of half a lemon with water and apply it to your scalp. Leave it on for about 15 minutes before shampooing your hair.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has antifungal properties that can combat the fungus responsible for dandruff. Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water and apply the mixture to your scalp. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing thoroughly.

Tea Tree Oil

Coconut oil helps moisturize the scalp, while tea tree oil has antifungal properties. Mix a few drops of tea tree oil with coconut oil and massage it into your scalp. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes or overnight before washing your hair.

Yogurt

The probiotics in yogurt can help balance the scalp's microbiome and reduce dandruff. Apply plain yogurt to your scalp and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before washing your hair.

Baking Soda

Baking soda can help exfoliate the scalp and reduce dandruff flakes. Wet your hair, then rub a handful of baking soda into your scalp, focusing on dandruff-prone areas. Leave it on for a few minutes, then rinse thoroughly and shampoo as usual.

Remember to be consistent with these remedies for the best results. If your dandruff persists or worsens, consult a dermatologist for further guidance.