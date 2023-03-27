Cycle Syncing: Exercise During Menstruation, How Does This Formula Of Syncing Works? Watch Video

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Cycle Syncing: A popular wellness trend that has been circulating amongst influencers on Instagram is how to cycle sync your workouts and whether or not it can benefit your health. Women have a different level of energy during the phases of their cycle and this is mostly due to hormonal changes. One way to stay on top of your health is by noticing the kind of workouts and diet that is suitable for each phase so that you do not become exhausted or lack any nutrition. The monthly cycle that women experience comprises four main phases of flow. It starts with the menstrual phase to the follicular phase, ovulatory phase, and luteal phase. Watch Video.