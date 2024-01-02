Covid JN.1 variant: Are at-home COVID tests accurate with the new variant?

The way that at-home tests currently work is to give the person a yes-or-no response to the question of whether or not they have the virus in their bodies.

Covid JN.1 variant: When a person tests positive for COVID-19, there are differences in the amount of time it takes for a line to show up on the test as well as how noticeable or opaque it is. Experts believe that even if there is only a slight line visible, you should still consider the test positive.