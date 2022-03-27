Here's All You Need To Know About Booster Dose, Know Eligibility And Which Vaccine Will Be Given - Watch

- Health A-Z
What is booster dose: After witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases in China, UK and other South Asian countries, Government has been taking all necessary steps to curb the problem beforehand. India has been seeing a decline in Covid-19 cases daily, but people are still concerned about the new BA.2 Omicron and it's aftermaths. So the center is prepared to deal with the another potential fourth wave of Covid-9 and that's why it has announced that they are planning to go for a booster dose for all the people above 18 years for more safety and less Covid-19 cases. In this video we will be explaining what booster does is, why is it needed? What is the eligibility for a booster dose, and which vaccine will be given for the booster shot. Watch video to find out more.