Covid-19 Breathing Issues: Long COVID Breathing Problems, This Is How You Can Treat It, Watch Video

    Written by TheHealthSite.com |Published : April 17, 2023 10:38 AM IST

    Covid-19 Breathing Issues: In the last 24 hours, India has seen a massive jump in its daily COVID-19 cases. According to the latest report by the Union Health Ministry, the country has logged a total of 10,158 new cases in 24 hours, the highest in nearly 8 months. A Covid positive senior citizen died at a private hospital in Kolkata due to breathing difficulty. AIIMS-Delhi has issued an advisory for its staffers, asking them to follow Covid-appropriate behavior after some staffers tested positive. To Know More, Watch Video.

