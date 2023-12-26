  • ENG

COVID-19 and Your Brain : This Is What You Should Know !

Even after Covid recovery, studies have shown that the virus has caused damage to the central nervous system ! let us know more.

Published : December 26, 2023

Covid-19 and Brain Injury : Covid-19 has impacts on various parts of the human body. Did you know that Covid has also affected our brains? Even after Covid recovery, studies have shown that the virus has caused damage to the central nervous system. Though more research is needed, let us explore this topic further in this video !

