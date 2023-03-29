Coriander Health Benefits: Know How Consuming Coriander Can Reverse Thyroid, Watch Video

- Health A-Z
Coriander Health Benefits: Coriander also known as dhaniya in most parts of India is one of the most common herbs that is used in various Indian dishes. This herb is associated with blood sugar levels as it lowers the risk of high blood sugar, especially among people who have Type 2 Diabetes. But besides this, coriander leaves and seeds are known to help people who suffer from various thyroid diseases. The thyroid is an endocrine gland located at the base of the neck. It is a butterfly-shaped organ that is responsible for hormones that control metabolism and growth. Ayurveda suggests that coriander helps a person manage their thyroid condition. To Know More, Watch Video.