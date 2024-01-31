Coma vs. Brain Death : Can a person in coma hear you? Is A Brain Dead Person Actually Dead?

People in comas, are unconscious and cannot communicate with the environment. However, the brain of a coma patient may continue to work. It might 'hear' the sounds, like footsteps of someone or voice of a person speaking

Coma vs. Brain Death : A critically ill patient dies sometime after being on life support. This situation can occur after, for example, a heart attack or stroke. A person who's brain dead is legally confirmed as dead. They have no chance of recovery, unable to survive without life support.