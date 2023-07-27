Change these habits right away for a healthy brain !

Brain Health:

The brain is responsible for regulating every aspect of our physical and mental health. In our daily lives, we do things that weaken the mind. If not changed, it may potentially result in brain damage.

Here are three common habits that are harming your brain:

1} Overeating

This might seem surprising, but overloading our stomachs can actually damage our brain. Overeating leads to obesity, which affects our self-worth, and can result in depression.

2}Skipping breakfast

Due to our busy lifestyles, we often neglect breakfast to save time. Due to this, the brain gets an insufficient amount of nutrients, which might result in impaired brain functioning.

3}Spending time alone

While we know that spending time alone gives a sense of calm and relaxation, staying alone for too long might have adverse results. According to various studies, interacting with others promotes brain development and increases productivity